Salt Lake City is celebrating Juneteenth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Juneteenth is this Saturday, and Salt Lake City is getting ready to celebrate the holiday.

June 19 commemorates the anniversary of a Texas general declaring an end to slavery in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

So to mark the history day, Salt Lake City will hold multiple celebrations.

Cleopatra Balfour from the Utah Arts Alliance and Ben Kolendar from the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming events.

