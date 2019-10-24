Salt Lake City honored as American City of the Future

The International Economic Development Council has named Salt Lake City as an American City of the Future. Andrew Wittenberg from the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development and James Jackson III from the Utah Black Chamber joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the award and another recently earned by Living Color Utah.

To learn more about the Department of Economic Development you can visit their website. You can also visit Living Color Utah’s website to learn more.

