Salt Lake City growing at a rapid pace

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s capitol has seen tremendous growth during 2019.

City officials say business developing in our state-supported 19 companies, which invested nearly $150 million into Salt Lake City and those companies created around 2,600 jobs.

Officials say technology companies are still moving here at a great pace and taking advantage of Utah’s talented workforce.

City officials say they are also seeing a surge in life scenes as well.

