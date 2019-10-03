Salt Lake City growing at a rapid pace

Good Morning Utah

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s capitol has seen tremendous growth during 2019.

City officials say business developing in our state-supported 19 companies, which invested nearly $150 million into Salt Lake City and those companies created around 2,600 jobs.

Officials say technology companies are still moving here at a great pace and taking advantage of Utah’s talented workforce.

City officials say they are also seeing a surge in life scenes as well.

For more information about Salt Lake City and how much the city is growing, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories