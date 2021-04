SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development is finding new ways to help businesses across the valley.

The department recently introduced their new Deputy Director, Lorena Riffo Jenson.

Riffo Jenson joined Good Morning Utah to talk about her new role and her plans for the city.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.