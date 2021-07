SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is helping businesses get a facelift. The city is currently accepting applications for the Neighborhood Business Improvement Program.

Businesses who are accepting can get up to $25,000 to improve the exterior of their business.

Taylee Foulger, the Salt Lake City Grant Administrator, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the grant program.

The deadline to apply is July 31.

