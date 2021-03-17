Salmonella outbreak now killing more birds in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources is seeing a dramatic increase in the deaths of birds this winter.

Those deaths are being linked to a Salmonella outbreak, and that outbreak spreads quickly when birds use birdfeeders.

Adam Brewerton, a wildlife conservation biologist at the Department of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how to prevent the spread of the disease.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.