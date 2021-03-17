Salmonella outbreak now killing more birds in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources is seeing a dramatic increase in the deaths of birds this winter.

Those deaths are being linked to a Salmonella outbreak, and that outbreak spreads quickly when birds use birdfeeders.

Adam Brewerton, a wildlife conservation biologist at the Department of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how to prevent the spread of the disease.

