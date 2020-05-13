Safety on the water

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Summer and warm weather are on the way and many are turning to the water to cool off and get away from others. With the water comes some dangers and Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to go over some safety tips.

To learn more you can visit the Utah Red Cross website.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story