Rocketman and Godzilla come home

Rocketman

A musical fantasy based on the life and times of Elton John.

“Rocketman” is not trying to be a traditionally presented, sanitized biopic like “Bohemian Rhapsody” was. In fact if you’re looking for another “Bohemian Rhapsody,” you won’t find it here.

What “Rocketman” is, is a performance piece highlighting the early days of Elton John’s career and the obstacles he overcame to become one of the greatest performers in the world.

The film doesn’t pull any punches when discussing Elton John’s drug addictions, his relationships and his sexuality.

Taron Egerton does a terrific job in presenting us with a very human and flawed character. Egerton also does a wonderful job in performing Elton John’s songs.

Despite a few moments in the film that seem forced and tacked on, “Rocketman” is a film well worth experiencing. It gets a B and is rated R.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed Monster Zero.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is simply a throwback to the Saturday afternoon movies I went to as a kid to watch a variety of monsters battle it out.

Despite the plot being slightly confusing and some loose ends aren’t tied up, the film is exactly what it should be… a high octane, cheesy monster bash with some great special effects.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” gets a B and is rated PG-13.

Giveaways

1 – Secret Life of Pets 2 super secret gift basket… the only thing I can tell you it includes is the DVD / Blu-ray of the film!

2 – To celebrate the hit BBC series streaming onto Motor Trends TV – They are giving away the Ultimate Top Gear gift basket including a 1 year subscription to Motor Trends and a gift card for cool Motor Trends swag!

To enter either giveaway visit talkingpictures.tv and carefully follow the prompts!

