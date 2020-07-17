SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A constant truth in Utah is that there will always be road work happening on I-15. John Gleason from the Utah Department of Transportation joined Good Morning Utah to talk about some of the current projects that will close portions of I-15 this weekend.

Included below is a description of this weekend’s work from UDOT:

I-15 in Salt Lake City

In Salt Lake City, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane near 500 South on Sunday night, July 19, at 9 p.m. The on-ramp from 500 South to southbound I-15 will also be closed during this time. All lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday, July 20, at 5 a.m. This closure will allow crews to complete pavement repairs and bridge maintenance on this section of the interstate. Drivers will be detoured to the HOV freeway entrance at 400 South to access southbound I-15.

I-15 in Sandy

In Sandy, northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane near 9000 South on Friday and Saturday night, July 17 and 18, starting as early as 8 p.m. each night. All lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. the following day. Lanes are being narrowed and shifted so crews can continue bridge and ramp work as part of the I-15 Northbound project. The project is adding a new northbound travel lane on I-15 from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South, and a new collector-distributor ramp system on northbound I-15 between 9400 South and I-215. More information is available online at https://www.udot.utah.gov/i15northbound/.

Related Content UDOT gives update on road construction and summer travel Video

I-15 in Juab County

In Juab County, northbound I-15 is reduced to one lane between the Juab/Millard county line (north of Scipio) and the Sevier River bridge (south of the Yuba Lake exit) through Wednesday, July 22. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 45 minutes on Sunday, July 19, from 2-6 p.m. and avoid travel through the area during this time. Crews are repaving a seven-mile section of the interstate, and work is scheduled for completion later this summer.

U.S. 89 in Davis County

U.S. 89 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Crestwood Road in Kaysville and Green Road in Fruit Heights during the following times:

Friday, July 17, at 9 p.m. to Saturday, July 18, at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 18, at 7 p.m. through Monday, July 20, at 5 a.m.

While these lanes are closed, on Friday night workers will shift the travel lanes on U.S. 89 to the east. Then on Saturday night, the U.S. 89 intersection at 200 North/400 North will be relocated a few hundred feet to the south. The temporary intersection and the lane shift will remain in place through summer 2021. UDOT’s work to widen and reconstruct U.S. 89 in Davis County is the largest active highway project in the state.