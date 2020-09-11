Road closure in Northern Utah and traffic signals impacted by wind storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Northbound I-15 will close Friday night at 10:00 p.m. for road work.

Northbound lanes will be closed between Riverdale Road and I-84. All traffic will be detoured off the freeway and back on using those two routes.

Lanes should reopen at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

UDOT Spokesperson John Gleason joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how they are trying to make sure traffic lights are safe for drivers after this week’s wind storm.

For information from UDOT, click here.