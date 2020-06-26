Reviews for new seasons of shows and a movie you shouldn’t miss

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

With new releases in theaters still scarce, film critic Tony Toscano is recommending some new things you can watch right now online. This week’s recommendations include two new seasons of ongoing series and a new movie available on Amazon Prime Video.

To see more of Tony’s reviews visit TalkingPictures.tv.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Today’s top stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story