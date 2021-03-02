Registration now open for The County Library’s wizarding camp

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Kids can now register for The County Library’s annual O.W.L Camp this summer.

O.W.L stands for Outstanding Wizarding Levels and is themed around popular wizarding movies and books.

This year’s camp is virtual and focuses on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Jeff Buydos from The County Library joined Good Morning Utah to show one of the crafts that kids can make this summer.

For more information on how to register for the camp, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts