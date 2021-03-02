Registration now open for The County Library’s wizarding camp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Kids can now register for The County Library’s annual O.W.L Camp this summer.

O.W.L stands for Outstanding Wizarding Levels and is themed around popular wizarding movies and books.

This year’s camp is virtual and focuses on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Jeff Buydos from The County Library joined Good Morning Utah to show one of the crafts that kids can make this summer.

