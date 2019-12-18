Every year as the holidays approach, the American Red Cross are in constant need of more blood donations. Rich Woodruff and Cynthia de la Torre from the Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to discuss this need.
To learn more about where you can donate, visit the Red Cross website.
What others are clicking on:
- Intermountain sends newborns home in holiday stockings
- How much would ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ gifts cost today?
- Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
- Red Cross reminds communities that blood is needed at the holidays
- WWII Navy pilot dancing through holidays, 97th birthday