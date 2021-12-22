Red Cross is urgently calling for blood donors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Right now, there’s significant concern about America’s ongoing historically low blood supply.

The nation’s blood supply has dipped so low, hospitals may be forced to hold off on essential blood transfusions and other procedures.

Now with the deadly tornadoes in the south and midwest, and tornado victims needing medical attention, organizations like the Red Cross urgently need more donors to replenish the dangerously low supplies.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share where we stand on blood supplies and how you can help is Shana Loomis with the Utah Red Cross blood services.

