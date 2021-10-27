Red Cross hands out their life-saving award to one very brave girl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – You never know when an emergency is going to happen, but when it does not everyone steps up to the plate and takes action; which is why Red Cross honors those who do.

The Utah Red Cross lifesaving award is given to someone who uses their skills and knowledge to help save a life.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk more about this award is Benjamin Donner the Red Cross Executive Director along with honoree Saydee Bowen, the woman she saved Avery Bott, and the person who nominated her, Avery’s mom, Alisha Dunford.

