Red Cross encouraging to be safe during Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Halloween is coming and pretty soon the streets will be filled with tiny ghosts and goblins, superheroes and princesses.

Even vampires and witches need to know how to celebrate safely and the American Red Cross has steps people can follow to have a safe Halloween.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross sat down with Brian Carlson on Good Morning Utah and shares some safety tips for those who will celebrate the spooky day.

Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight to see where they are going and be seen by drivers.

Visit only the homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door-never go inside.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.

Don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Don’t cross between parked cars.

