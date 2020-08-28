Recapping the Republican National Convention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Republican National Convention wrapped up Thursday night with President Donald Trump making his pitch to voters.

Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah joined Good Morning Utah to talk about President Trump’s speech, how the convention was done during the pandemic, and looking ahead to the first presidential debate, which is set for Tuesday, September 29th.

