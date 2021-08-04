Raising awareness to the growing problem of child abuse

Prevent Child Abuse Utah is hosting a dinner and live auction barn party on Oct. 8 in the Grand Building at the Utah State Fair. Cocktails and a silent auction will occur from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a dinner program and a live auction from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Laurieann Thorpe, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, came by our studio today to discuss this growing problem and how we can help prevent child abuse.

With school back in session, Thorpe and her team want to raise awareness to this growing problem and inform everybody what they can do when they encounter an abusive situation.

Thorpe explained that the number one most common thing they hear from children is that they did not know what was happening to them was abuse until the team told them.

The next thing they most commonly hear is adults saying that if they had heard Prevent Child Abuse’s presentations when they were children, it would have changed their lives.

The team goes into schools, splits up into different classrooms, and speaks to the children about what abuse is and how they can prevent it in their own lives and others. They also inform the adults in the community. They educate and empower anybody willing to listen.

The main message they teach to the children: Recognize the abuse, resist it and report it.

The Barn Party will provide an opportunity for people to donate and help the cause. Donations can be made online, or check with your favorite businesses to see if they would be willing to donate items! Fun ideas for items might include tickets to an event or class, art, music, food or travel. Items are due by Sept. 15.

More information about Prevent Child Abuse Utah and The Barn Party can be found online, on IG, and on FB.