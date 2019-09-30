Preparing special needs students for independent life

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Preparing students for the real world can be a challenge, especially for special needs students.

The Canyons Transition Academy in the Canyons School District has a program for adults ages 18 to 22 who are too old to attend high school but give them more vocational and social-skils training.

Officials say the academy tries to help students find and keep a job, learn how to use public transportation and maintain appropriate social skills for the workplace.

The kind of jobs they provide is car detailing, tire removal and repair, vehicle repair and maintenance and food preparation and service.

