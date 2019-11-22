Plan ahead before hitting the road for holiday travel

If you are planning to hit the road for the holidays, there are some Utah Department of Transportation construction projects that could impact your plans. UDOT’S John Gleason joined Good Morning Utah for “Travel Talk” to breakdown what you need to know.
To stay up to date on projects around the state visit UDOT’s website.
