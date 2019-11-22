Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Plan ahead before hitting the road for holiday travel

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

If you are planning to hit the road for the holidays, there are some Utah Department of Transportation construction projects that could impact your plans. UDOT’S John Gleason joined Good Morning Utah for “Travel Talk” to breakdown what you need to know.

To stay up to date on projects around the state visit UDOT’s website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Lakeshore home dangling off cliff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeshore home dangling off cliff"

Drone 8: Erosion along Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone 8: Erosion along Lake Michigan"

A day with Border Patrol in South Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "A day with Border Patrol in South Texas"

Good Morning Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Morning Utah"

Diabetics fight for rights to life-saving insulin and healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetics fight for rights to life-saving insulin and healthcare"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories