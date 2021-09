UTAH (ABC4) – Love pets? This weekend the Salt Lake County Animal Service is hosting what they call Petapalooza.

It’s a fun event where you can not only adopt and rescue a pet, but you can bring your own pup for a host of exciting animal-friendly activities.

Callista Pearson, from Salt Lake County Animal Service, joins Good Morning Utah sharing what you can find and how you can pick your price to adopt a new friend.

For more information click here.