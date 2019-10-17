‘Pages of Salt’ is the most expensive public art project to date in Salt Lake City

The newest and most expensive public art project to date is set to open soon in Salt Lake City. “Pages of Salt” covers the entire side of a building in downtown. Kat Nix and Raju Shah joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the project and the work it took to make it happen.

A celebration event will be held on October 22nd on McCarthey Plaza to celebrate the completion of the project.

To learn more visit the Salt Lake City Arts Council’s website.

