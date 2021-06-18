Outside Adventure Expo is coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Adventure enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting expo coming to Salt Lake City.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Outside Adventure Expo starts next week, and you can check out vendors, learn from outdoor pros, and even check out some live film series.
Mike Bhanos, the Outdoor Lifestyle Sales Specialist for Outside Adventure Expo, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming expo.
For more information, click here.