Opportunities for local leadership growth

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Your local chambers of commerce can help small businesses grow.

ChamberWest offers a Leadership Institute program to help business leaders focus on professional and personal growth.

Barbara Riddle, the CEO and President of ChamberWest joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the Leadership Institute and how members help the community.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts