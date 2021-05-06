Open Streets to return to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The beautiful weather we’ve been having may have you anxious to get outside, and downtown Salt Lake City is giving you a good reason to do it.

Peter Makowski with Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the return of a new Open Streets event.

From May 27 to September 4, Main Street from 400 South to South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City will close, on both sides, to allow businesses to serve more customers by using the sidewalks.

Makowski says there will be even more businesses participating than there were during the fall event.

For more, visit the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development.