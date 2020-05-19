‘Onward’ journeys home on DVD and Blu-ray

Utah (ABC4 News) – After having its theatrical run cut short because of COVID-19 and getting an early digital release, Pixar’s ‘Onward’ is now journeying home on DVD and Blu-ray.
Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of it and more.
To see more of Tony’s review and interviews, visit TalkingPictures.tv.
