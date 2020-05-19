‘Onward’ journeys home on DVD and Blu-ray

Utah (ABC4 News) – After having its theatrical run cut short because of COVID-19 and getting an early digital release, Pixar’s ‘Onward’ is now journeying home on DVD and Blu-ray.

Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of it and more.

To see more of Tony’s review and interviews, visit TalkingPictures.tv.

What others are clicking on: