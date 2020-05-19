‘Onward’ journeys home on DVD and Blu-ray

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) – After having its theatrical run cut short because of COVID-19 and getting an early digital release, Pixar’s ‘Onward’ is now journeying home on DVD and Blu-ray.

Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of it and more.

To see more of Tony’s review and interviews, visit TalkingPictures.tv.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story