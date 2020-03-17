Online resources from The County Library

Utah (ABC4 News) – The County Library like many other locations is closed for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic to encourage people to practice social distancing.

The County Library wants Utahns to know that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to get a new book to read or even listen to. Jeff Buydos, PR Coordinator for The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about some of the options they offer to the public online.

To learn more visit The County Library’s website.

