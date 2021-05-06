Nurses: Get free drink or treat from Swig for National Nurses Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s National Nurses Week – and May 6 is National Nurses Day – and one local business wants to celebrate our frontline workers.

Nicole Tanner, the co-founder of Swig, and David Haskell, chair of nursing at Ameritech College of Healthcare, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss how you can celebrate National Nurses Week.

Through their parternship, Swig and Ameritech College are showing their appreciation for those frontline workers amid a tough year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

To kick off Nurses Week, on Thursday, May 6, Swig is offering nurses a free 24-ounce beverage or cookie, as long as they show their ID or nursing license at any location across Utah.

Three nurses have also been selected from 913 applicants to receive free Swig for a year. These nurses were nominated by people who felt the deserved recognition.

