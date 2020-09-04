Nine places to find bright red salmon this fall in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Autumn is around the corner in Utah and that means trees will turn to bright and beautiful colors, but so will salmon.
Public Information Officer Faith Jolley from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the nine places to find bright red salmon this fall.
To find those places, click here.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.