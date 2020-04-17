New options for hunter education in Utah

(ABC4 News) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do a lot of things, and now that list includes hunter education. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is now making parts of the education process available online. RaLynne Takeda joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the plan.
If you’d like to learn more, visit the Utah DWR website.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Here’s an easy way to connect with nature and an online community while social distancing
- Governor Herbert to reveal plan to open Utah during Friday press conference
- Northbound I-15 closed in Draper
- 200 Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind teachers surprised by ‘superhero’ lawn signs
- Know how to sew? You’re needed for new effort ‘ProjectProtect’ to make 5 million masks for Utah frontline workers