Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

New options for hunter education in Utah

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4 News) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do a lot of things, and now that list includes hunter education. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is now making parts of the education process available online. RaLynne Takeda joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the plan.

If you’d like to learn more, visit the Utah DWR website.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss