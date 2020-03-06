New online tool lets you track wildlife migration in Utah

Right now you can get online and see how animal migration happens all across Utah. Daniel Olson, the coordinator for the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the project and how it benefits Utah’s wildlife.
To learn more visit the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative website.
