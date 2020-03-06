New online tool lets you track wildlife migration in Utah

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Right now you can get online and see how animal migration happens all across Utah. Daniel Olson, the coordinator for the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the project and how it benefits Utah’s wildlife.

To learn more visit the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss