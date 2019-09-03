New movies to come out for DVD Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – New movies are set to come out Tuesday on DVD and Blu Ray.

Men in Black: International

When a double agent infiltrates the headquarters of ‘The Men in Black,’ 2 agents pull out all stops to save the planet and their jobs.

“Men in Black: International” is another in a long line of disappointing sequels relying on past successes to sell tickets.

From it’s poorly conceived ping-pong plot and wooden acting to it’s overproduced CGI “MIB 4” will have you anything but entertained.

The film offered up a very few and scattered humorous moments but not enough to save the film from its own overindulgence.

It gets a D and is rated PG-13.

Booksmart:

On the eve of their graduation two high schools, overachievers realize they should have studied less and partied more.

“Booksmart” is a buddy party comedy. But, unfortunately, this party never happens for the audience as the main characters are not engaging enough for the viewer to want to follow on this adventure.

“Booksmart” is guilty of force-feeding the audience tired and worn out jokes, one-liners and sight gags backed up by terrible and lackluster performances.

In the end, “Booksmart” doesn’t graduate and deserves to be left behind.

It gets a D and is rated R.

