New laws now in place to stop the spread of quagga mussels

Lake Powell is the only body of water in Utah that has been infested with the invasive quagga mussel and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources plans to keep it that way. Several new laws were put into action during the 2020 legislative session to help stop the spread.

Bruce Johnson, from the DWR’s aquatic invasive species operations, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about those laws and what boaters can do to help stop the spread.

