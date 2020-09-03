New health care and biotech project in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There’s a new project happening in Utah’s capitol city.

The project, founded by Recursion Pharma and the University of Utah will help health care and biotech companies in Salt Lake City.

Executive Director Chandana Haque of Altitude Lab joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the project and their goal to help grow employment.

