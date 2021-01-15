New documentary during the Civil Rights era

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new documentary explores how the U.S. Government treated Dr. Martin Luther King During the Civil Rights era.

And one man takes justice into his own hands in the new drama, “American Skin.”

Related Content Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks NAACP tribute to air on TV

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review these and gave good grades for them.

For more on of Tony’s reviews, click here.