New danger dares gone viral; how to protect kids

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Viral challenges that pop up on social media can be cool, but some are dangerous.

IT Expert Sarah Kimmel from Family Tech came on Good Morning Utah to talk about how you can protect kids from dangerous viral videos.

She says you can help kids avoid them by:

-Getting on the same social platforms they are using so you can stay up to date.

-Talk to your kids about them before they get lured in.

-Talk to them about previous ones and explain what they did to others and why they are dangerous.

-Make a technology contract with your kids that they will not mimic or duplicate any activities they see on social media and list consequences.

