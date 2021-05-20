New art exhibits to check out at Finch Lane Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You can check out two new art exhibitions right in downtown Salt Lake City.
The Finch Lane Gallery is featuring exhibits from artists Bea Hurd and Lucy Fairchild from now until June 11.
Bea Hurd joined Good Morning Utah to talk about her art that is currently being featured.
For more information about the exhibitions, click here.