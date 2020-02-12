Those fighting off a disease often need blood transfusions but cancer patients need it more than any other. Rich Woodruff, from the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how critical blood donation is for helping fight of some forms of cancer.
To learn more, or to find out where you can donate, visit the Utah Red Cross website.
What others are reading:
- Need for blood while fighting cancer
- Discussing the first primary election results with the Hinckley Institute of Politics
- 10-year-old dies two days after dad killed in Moab crash
- Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
- Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car