Need for blood while fighting cancer

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Those fighting off a disease often need blood transfusions but cancer patients need it more than any other. Rich Woodruff, from the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how critical blood donation is for helping fight of some forms of cancer.

To learn more, or to find out where you can donate, visit the Utah Red Cross website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss