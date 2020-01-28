Charter schools across the nation as celebrating National School Choice Week and that includes students in Utah. Anthony Sudweeks, co-executive director for Wallace Stegner Academy, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the importance of school choice for all students.
National School Choice Week was founded in 2011 to promote the concept of all forms of school choice: district schools, district magnet schools, charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling
To learn more about National School Choice Week, visit SchoolChoiceWeek.com.
What others are clicking:
- Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- Court docs: Man accused of kidnapping Hunter High student previously convicted of attempted murder
- Eric Gordon scores 50 as Houston ends Utah’s 9-game home win streak, 126-117
- Chief justice: Jail and prisons are our states’ new de facto mental institutions
- Suspect arrested in connection with reported abduction near West Valley high school identified