1  of  2
Live Now
President Donald Trump’s legal team wrap up their opening arguments in the president’s impeachment trial Watch Midday Live Now

National School Choice Week

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Charter schools across the nation as celebrating National School Choice Week and that includes students in Utah. Anthony Sudweeks, co-executive director for Wallace Stegner Academy, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the importance of school choice for all students.

National School Choice Week was founded in 2011 to promote the concept of all forms of school choice: district schools, district magnet schools, charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling

To learn more about National School Choice Week, visit SchoolChoiceWeek.com.

What others are clicking:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss