Charter schools across the nation as celebrating National School Choice Week and that includes students in Utah. Anthony Sudweeks, co-executive director for Wallace Stegner Academy, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the importance of school choice for all students.

National School Choice Week was founded in 2011 to promote the concept of all forms of school choice: district schools, district magnet schools, charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling

To learn more about National School Choice Week, visit SchoolChoiceWeek.com.

