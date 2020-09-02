National Preparedness Month: What you need to know in case of an emergency

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – September is National Preparedness Month and the Utah Red Cross wants you to be ready in case a disaster hits you and your family.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to go over details on how you can stay ready.

He says you should make a plan with your family before, during, and after a disaster strikes.

Related Content Utah American Red Cross helping with Hurricane Laura relief

Build a Kit. Woodruff tells Good Morning Utah to gather supplies that will last several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home.

Prepare for Disasters: Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage.

Tech Youth About Preparedness. Rich says it’s important to talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated.

For more information, click here.