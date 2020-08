SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new movie hits a select amount of theaters this weekend.

Suspense thriller “Unhinged” hits the big screen!

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give us a preview of the movie, as well as “The Vanished.”

Tony says “The Vanished” is available on all video on demand platforms.

Both movies are Rated R and Tony gave them an “A” in his review.

