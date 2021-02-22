Meet the 2021 Utah High School Principal of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Every year, the state of Utah recognizes an outstanding principal for their hard work at their school.

This year, the state honored Dr. Brian McGill as 2021 Utah High School Principal of the Year.

Dr. McGill has been the principal at Alta High School for the past 7 years and is also an alumni.

He joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the award and what he has done for Alta High School.

