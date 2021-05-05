Mayor Erin Mendenhall talks about her proposed budget for Salt Lake City

WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall presented her recommended budget for the city last night.

It focuses on funding for police training, public safety, sustainability, assistance for unsheltered people and much more.

Mayor Mendenhall joined Good Morning Utah live in-studio to talk about her newly proposed budget.

You can see the full recommended budget below:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

