Mardi Gras comes early to The County Library

Mardi Gras starts February 25th this year, but it’s coming to Utah early thanks to The County Library. Several members of the Library staff joined Good Morning Utah to show off just some of the style and fun that will be at The County Library’s Viridian Event Center on Saturday, February 22nd.
Tickets to the adult-only events are free. To get a ticket visit the event’s website.
