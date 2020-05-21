SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City is always working to develop and grow in order to attract new businesses to the state’s capital. Mayor Erin Mendenhall and her team are working on what they call the ‘Tech Lake City’ initiative. They recently hired Clark Cahoon as a Technology and Innovation Advisor to support the vision. Clark joined Good Morning Utah to talk about his new role and making ‘Tech Lake City’ a reality.

To learn more you can visit the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development’s website.

