Making catapults with The County Library: STEM ideas for after school

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The County Library stepped onto the Good Morning Utah set Tuesday to demonstrate home-made catapults, one of the many exciting activities done during the library’s after-school programs.

The County Library offers free after-school activities at all 19 locations. The goal is to get kids interested in STEM and keep them learning even after they’ve left the classroom.

To find an after-school program near your youngster, visit The County Library’s website.

Latest stories: