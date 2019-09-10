Making catapults with The County Library: STEM ideas for after school

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The County Library stepped onto the Good Morning Utah set Tuesday to demonstrate home-made catapults, one of the many exciting activities done during the library’s after-school programs.
The County Library offers free after-school activities at all 19 locations. The goal is to get kids interested in STEM and keep them learning even after they’ve left the classroom.
To find an after-school program near your youngster, visit The County Library’s website.
