Make one of year New Year’s Resolutions a safety one

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s a new year and many are setting resolutions as we move into 2020.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah Wednesday morning to talk about why one of your resolutions should be safety.

He says households need a plan when an emergency occurs.

He also says there are three easy steps in doing so.

First, have a disaster kit ready. Second, develop an emergency plan and third, be informed about what possible risks you may face where you live.

For more information about the Red Cross, click here.

