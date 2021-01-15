Major closure ahead on Bangerter Highway

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A major traffic alert for those driving in Riverton and the southwest part of the Salt Lake Valley.

12600 South at Bangerter Highway will be closed for about seven months for a new interchange.

Related Content Drivers happy about end of Bangerter Hwy construction

John Gleason, Spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation joined Good Morning Utah to talk about what drivers can expect at the intersection while it’s closed and when construction is complete.

For more information about the project, click here.