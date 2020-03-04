Mad Science activities for spring break

Spring break in Utah is coming up and some parents are looking for ways to keep the kids busy. Laurie Larsen from Mad Science joined Good Morning Utah to show off some simple and fun activities parents can do with kids over the vacation.
To learn more about Mad Science and the programs they offer, visit their website.
