Looking ahead at upcoming movies with Tony Toscano

Strange as it seems, no new major movies are opening for Labor Day Weekend, so Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the big movies still coming this year.

Lake’s 7 and the Golden Gun

Opening in Utah this week is a local, low budget film called “Lake’s 7 and the Golden Gun,” a comedy about a security systems expert blackmailed into pulling a heist. Although the film is produced on a shoestring budget it actually has a few good laughs.

It’s playing for a week or so, so go and support independent film and check it out.

Rambo: Last Blood

Hitting theaters September 20 – Sylvester Stallone returns to the role of John Rambo as he confronts his past and uses his deadly combat skills on one final mission. It’s rated R.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abagail Breslin return for more as the face evolved zombies in this sequel to 2009’s hit horror film. Expect and R rating when “Zombieland: Double Tap” opens October 18th.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks takes on the role of the iconic “Mr. Rogers” in “A Beautiful day in the Neighborhood.” The film is based on the friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Expect a PG-13 when it opens November 22.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver are back on December 20th to continue the story as the surviving Resistance faces the New Order in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

